The International Cycling Union has announced that riders, teams and organizers have received a guide that explains the measures taken to promote safety. Among them are some that have already raised a cloud of dust in the peloton, such as the one that refers to the position of the rider on the bicycle, as is the case of some downhill and flat positions widely used up to now. The sanctions will begin on April 1 and will even lead to expulsion from the race.

The prohibitions that have created the most debate They are to sit on the bicycle bar to find a more aerodynamic posture on the descents, or to rest the forearms on the handlebars, simulating the posture used against the clock, with the aim of rolling faster, printing more force and finding less resistance in the wind.

On the criticism, in the statement the UCI explains that the decisions were made by a working group created and led by the UCI, made up of representatives from the AIOCC (organizers), AIGCP (teams) and CPA (runners), met on several occasions during the second half of 2020 to draft the measures. During this same period, other working groups met to examine specific points.

Among those points, the new figures in charge of ensuring security are also detailed, as well as aspects such as the protection fences in the sensitive areas of the race, which should not have overhangs and with special attention to the finish areas, where the position of the photographers will also be regulated.

Another aspect to be controlled with care is the way runners can dispose of jerrycans and other types of waste during the race, with more presence of clean points and asking that in any case they be returned to the vehicles, for which there is also regulation, detailing the safety distance of five meters that they must respect or the moments in which that will be able to overtake the peloton.