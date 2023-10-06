Independent Medellin received Cúcuta Deportivo at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the BetPlay 2023 Cup and the team led by Alfredo Arias came into this match with a one-goal advantage. However, the powerful team was defeated in an agonizing penalty shootout 5-4 after tying the series 2-2.

In the penalty shootout, in the final decision, in Medellín they protested that the goalkeeper Ezequiel Mastrolía from Cúcuta stepped forward to save the shot.

In the video you can see that the goalkeeper touches the goal line with his left heel, so his movement was considered legitimate after Diego Moreno’s shot. The referee validated the save and the VAR did not intervene.

In any case, there was a protest from the Poderoso cadre who, with that action, were left empty-handed in the Colombia Cup.

✅ Cúcuta qualified for the semifinals of the BetPlay Cup in definition from the penalty spot. In Medellín they demanded overtaking in the last charge: I see that with his heel he managed to bite the line at the time of the charge. In my opinion, everything was legal in the “Motilón” triumph. pic.twitter.com/Rdom5lZvpV — The VAR Central (Andrés) (@ElVarCentral) October 6, 2023

SPORTS

More sports news