Venice (AFP)

The sailing of the first cruise ship in Venice, after a 17-month hiatus due to the “Covid-19” pandemic, sparked a wide debate between supporters and opponents of the presence of these large ships in the famous Italian lake.

Demonstrators waved placards that read, “No to cruise ships,” and chanted slogans of opposition on board small steamboats, denouncing the impact of the waves caused by the movement of ships on the city’s buildings.

In contrast, proponents of cruise ships united within the “Work in Venice” movement to highlight the jobs it provides to Venice, whose economy is based on tourism.