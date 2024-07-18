A New controversy has emerged through social networks after a woman told how she and a group of Young people were fired from a major fast food chain in the United States for posting this on Facebook.

She, her son and her teenage friends were fired from Burger King in Mississippi unfairly. The events occurred recently, when a woman claimed that in Mississippi unfairly.

Through the diary New York Postit was reported that Shakayla Dixon gave her 15-year-old son a jobCorderrion Valentine, and his four friends in a fast food restaurant so that they could earn extra income during the holidays and planned for them to work until school started in the fall. However, this did not happen.

According to the cited media, The woman posted on her Facebook account the action she took for teenagers to keep busy in the summer. Going viral, this apparently It was not well received by everyone since the area manager and district leader of the restaurant contacted Dixon via a phone call in which he informed him that His son, being a minor, should have received a lower salary than adult employees, and little Some time later, both the woman and the teenagers were fired.

“They never told me this before (that minors should have a lower payment),” Shakayla Dixon told the media WLBT.

Given the situation, Dixon expressed for WLBT his economic concern and claimed that the dismissal was unfairHowever, he said he has always wanted to be a positive role model and show his generation that it is okay to work hard and be a productive citizen.

So she decided to create a GoFundMe account for help with your child and his friends’ upcoming school expenseswho said they were disappointed by what happened to their jobs.