Controversy took over the city of Denverin the state of Colorado, USAafter an investigation revealed private conversations of police officers that They referred to the shelters for newly arrived immigrants as places for “target practice”hence Three officers were removed from their posts.

According to the criteria of

The state of Colorado, where currently More than 550,000 immigrants live there, representing 10 percent of the state’s population.woke up in shock after the controversy in the Police Department. According to data from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), more than 140,000 US citizens in the state live with at least one undocumented family member. Given this information, the news about the “horrible messages” about migrant shelters shared by agents has an even stronger impact.

The investigation began in April after learning that three officers, identified as Rodrigo Basurto, Meagan Joy and Scot Persichette, “They shared disturbing messages in a group chat“, as reported by the media NBC News. Notified to the Colorado Peace Officer Standards and Training Authority, the officers’ layoffs were carried out last month.

The content of the messages that sparked controversy in the Police Department referred to Going to immigrant shelters for “target practice”in a serious incitement to violence.

Immigrant shelters are overwhelmed in several states. Photo:Getty Images/iStockphoto Share

Official statements on the migrant shelter controversy

Informed of the situation thanks to a report from another group participant, the Denver Police Department indicated that The three agents were in the probationary phase of their employmentand the messages were sent on March 27, in the midst of a critical situation for the country in terms of immigration.

Through a statement cited by the aforementioned media, the institution said that the messages “are inconsistent with the mission and values ​​of the Departmentand disrespect not only the newcomers and our community, but also all other officers working to keep everyone in our community safe.”