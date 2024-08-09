According to the criteria of
The investigation began in April after learning that three officers, identified as Rodrigo Basurto, Meagan Joy and Scot Persichette, “They shared disturbing messages in a group chat“, as reported by the media NBC News. Notified to the Colorado Peace Officer Standards and Training Authority, the officers’ layoffs were carried out last month.
The content of the messages that sparked controversy in the Police Department referred to Going to immigrant shelters for “target practice”in a serious incitement to violence.
Official statements on the migrant shelter controversy
Informed of the situation thanks to a report from another group participant, the Denver Police Department indicated that The three agents were in the probationary phase of their employmentand the messages were sent on March 27, in the midst of a critical situation for the country in terms of immigration.
Through a statement cited by the aforementioned media, the institution said that the messages “are inconsistent with the mission and values of the Departmentand disrespect not only the newcomers and our community, but also all other officers working to keep everyone in our community safe.”
