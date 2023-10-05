A controversial situation arose this week in the United States Congress after the dismissal of Republican Kevin McCarthy as leader of the Lower House, as it was learned that the interim president of the House of Representatives, Patrick McHenry made the decision to vacate the offices of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Steny Hoyer, Pelosi’s longtime number two, was also kicked out of his own unofficial quarters in the Capitol.

According to reports, the recently dismissed Kevin McCarthy would be behind this decision, since Republican sources claim that McCarthy influenced McHenry to take this measure.

The quick movements of McHenry, who is essentially playing a caretaker role until the House elects a new speaker, underscore that these rooms – which predate the actual House office buildings across the street – remain coveted property.

They are the Capitol spaces for political conspiracies, naps, card games and, rumored to be, other more personal matters, found behind nondescript and unmarked doors, like hideouts of powerful legislators.

The now former president of the House of Representatives, Republican Kevin McCarthy.

Nancy Pelosi reported that she was not in Washington to immediately move her belongings and expressed his surprise at this decision.

“With all the important decisions that the new Republican leadership must address, one of the first actions taken by the new president pro tempore was to order me to vacate,” Pelosi was quoted as saying by CNN.

The move is seen as retaliation after Democrats voted to impeach McCarthy. Last Tuesday.

Republican Rep. Garret Graves, in fact, explained that the office Pelosi currently occupies belonged to the previous president and that McCarthy would get that office.

“The office that Pelosi currently occupies is the office of the previous speaker,” Graves said. McCarthy, he said, is now the “precedent speaker” and can claim the position.

Graves insisted that Pelosi has only herself to blame. After all, if she and other Democrats had supported McCarthy, she would still be the most recent former president.

Nancy Pelosi, Democratic leader in the United States House of Representatives.

This situation has generated an intense debate in the political sphere. Some argue that it is legitimate retaliation, while others consider that it breaks with tradition and political courtesy.

The controversy in the US Congress reflects the intense political polarization that persists in the country and raises questions about the ability of political leaders to work together amid partisan differences.

