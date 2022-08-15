The recent elimination of the right to abortion by the United States Court has led some political and social sectors in the country to seek alternatives to unwanted pregnancies and births.

One measure that has gained popularity is the one that allows parents to leave their little ones in a kind of “baby mailboxes”.

And it is that the legislation of the United States allows parents to deliver their babies of seven or less days of life as a “last resort” or a desperate measure for those who cannot answer for the little ones.

However, there is a project that went much further and created boxes in which parents can leave their minors, without having to go to official institutions and protecting the identity of those who want to leave their children in other hands. .

It is an organization called Safe Haven Baby Boxesfounded by Monica Kelsey.

The woman launched a project to install mailboxes where parents can leave their children without being seen: “Safe Haven Baby Box eliminates the face-to-face interaction of delivery and protects the mother from being seen. see”, says the entity.

The creator of the project explained to the Spanish newspaper El País that her mailboxes for babies work in a simple way. The mother or father of the minor must leave it in the box, which activates a kind of internal alarm. This alarm notifies the rescue personnel, who immediately attend to the baby.

If the parents regret having left the minor in the boxes, they can ask for their son or daughter back after a preliminary investigation of the home.

As Kelsey told the aforementioned newspaper, his project seeks to prevent babies from being abandoned in dumps and other spaces where they can get sick and even die and gives them better life chances.

However, his initiative has received several criticisms from those who consider it an immoral measure or those who are concerned that minors will not face a good adoption process after being picked up in mailboxes.

