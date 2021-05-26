The rift that divides Argentine society and politics also reaches industry. Today the brand new president of the Argentine Industrial Union (UIA), Daniel Funes de Rioja, had to leave to dissociate himself from the position of one of the members of the entity’s board of directors, Guillermo Moretti, who adhered to the “May Proclamation” in which harsh Kirchnerism pressures the Government to suspend payments to the IMF and the Paris Club.

The text was known yesterday in the framework of the celebration of May 25. In this proclamation, a group of leaders of Kirchnerism, among which are Fernanda Vallejos and Raúl Zaffaroni, seek to indicate to Alberto Fernández on what terms should you negotiate the debt.

Among the signatories, in addition to Amado Boudou and Víctor Hugo Morales, is the vice president of the UIA, Guillermo Moretti. The issue generated controversy within the entity, which among other claims promotes progress in the stabilization of the economy and in a debt agreement

This noon, Funes de Rioja had to publicly pronounce on the subject. It was as part of a lunch at the Rotary Club. The first question that the UIA president had to answer was about Moretti’s adherence to the proclamation. “It in no way reflects the position of the UIA“said Funes de Rioja.” If that were the UIA’s thinking, I would not be in that institution, “he added.

Guillermo Moretti is former president of the Santa Fe Industrial Federation and serves as regional vice president of the UIA.

Guillermo Moretti, the leader who endorsed the May Proclamation.

The entity announced two weeks ago that Funes de Rioja –historical leader of the food chamber COPAL– will be the new president, accompanied by Miguel Angel Rodríguez as secretary.

Thus he will replace Miguel Acevedo, who had been serving as president. As reported, the change of authorities will take place in the General Council that will take place next June 8.

In the proclamation, mention is made of the “state of necessity” in which the Argentine economy finds itself “that prevents you from meeting your debt commitments, especially with the IMF and other organizations. “And it demands that these resources” be allocated as a priority to caring for the life and health of our people. ” .

Moretti already he had made political pronouncements before. In 2019, two weeks before the change of government, the leader withdrew from the Industrial Conference when then-president Mauricio Macri was about to start his speech.

“I have great respect for the presidential inauguration, but I retired before I speak because I also have respect for myself,” he said that time. And in radio statements criticized the management Let’s change. “We have an installed capacity of 50%, we have almost 150 thousand layoffs in the sector, we have a very serious crisis situation,” Moretti said.

In that same radio interview, the leader highlighted the good relationship with the current Minister of Productive Development, Matías Kulfas, and with the Deputy Chief of Staff, Cecilia Todesca, whom he considered “two people with industrial thinking.”

