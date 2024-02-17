Deportivo Independiente Medellin faces this Saturday against Strength in the stadium Atanasio Girardot this Saturday, February 17, on the 7th of League 2024-I and the powerful team will not be able to have a key player due to possible threats.

It may be of interest to you: Video: Yáser Asprilla scores an incredible goal and gives Watford the victory in England

This is the Uruguayan defender José Aja, who is one of the fixtures in the defensive zone for the coach Alfredo Ariaswho has placed all his trust in the central defender for this season, after his good time through Santa Fe.

However, for the duel against the Bogota team, the Uruguayan player was called off at the last minute due to the situation he is experiencing.

The information was released by the journalist Julian Cespedeswho assured that Aja would have received threats against his family and the Uruguayan would be seeking to leave the club due to security issues.

The exact reason why is still unknown. Jose Aja He suffered threats and if his departure from the powerful institution is known, it will be a significant loss for the team, since so far this season he has played 6 games, all of them starting.

What bitter days for our football. José Aja asked to be called off for today's game due to threats to his family and is looking for the option to leave the institution. — Julián Céspedes (@JulianMCespedes) February 17, 2024

SPORTS

With information from Futbolred.

More news in EL TIEMPO