The match between Boca and Always Ready was defined with a controversy. The referee charged a non-existent penalty in the first half, Eduardo Salvio turned it into a goal and Xeneize got three fundamental points thinking about qualifying.
After the meeting, an image that brought a lot of controversy went viral on networks. The police entered the referees’ locker room with Conmebol authorities and they found several bags with shirts of the Argentine team.
Andrés Costa, president of Always Ready, referred to what happened at halftime. “Gifts were found, which were seized. A fingerprint test and an investigation will be carried out that can give greater certainty of what happened. People mentioned that those who gave the gifts were leaders of Boca“, declared in dialogue with TyC Sports.
Although they will not ask for the points, they have already confirmed that they will initiate actions. “We do not want to make a complaint against Boca or ask for points. Not at all. We only want the arbitration team to be investigated and sanctioned, because the regulation is clear and prohibits giving gifts to members”, he added.
On the Boca side, Patron Bermúdez sought to take the drama out of what happened. “Since we are in Boca as the Football Council, in each game we have the courtesy and delicacy of going to give a present to the refereeing bodyl. In all the parties that we have been, and there are witnesses who can say it”, affirm.
#Controversy #Copa #Libertadores #Boca #gave #gifts #referees #preview #match
Leave a Reply