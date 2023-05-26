The Appeals Committee of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) decided this Friday to partially estimate Valencia’s appeal and reduced the closure of the Kempes stands at the Mestalla stadium from five to three games, and reduced the fine from 45,000 to 27,000 euros.

Penalty lowered in Vinícius case

The Brazilian was a victim of racism Photo: Kai Forsterling / EFE

Appeal yesterday denied Valencia’s request to temporarily suspend, urgently or urgently, the sanction imposed by the Competition Committee, which on Tuesday the 23rd decided to partially close the venue for racist insults directed by spectators at Real Madrid player Vinícius Júnior, in the league match played on the 21st.

The committee indicated that it could not grant the precautionary measure, “because it is impossible to assess it without the existence of an appeal”, and agreed to the club’s request to transfer the “file” to it so that it could submit its claim, which has been partly upheld.

Valencia based its appeal on the annulment of the Competition resolution, for not following the procedure and causing it defenselessness, not having been able to analyze the video of the events as it had been sent to them only a few hours before, and accredited “the diligent compliance of their obligations and the adoption of the required prevention measures”.

The club stated that, if their arguments were not accepted, the facts should not be classified as seriously as they were and the concurrence of an extenuating circumstance should be appreciated.

In your resolution today, Appeal affirmed that the club cannot be exonerated from its responsibility in the facts, which fit into the classification of the Competition Committee. Also that, although he adopted many measures, “it has been shown that they were insufficient, in view of the precedents of incidents in that sector of the stands and in view of the notoriously hostile environment that surrounded the match (also in relation to the player who was direct the insults, from its beginning or even before)”.

“Although we understand that the club cannot be exonerated since the classification is correct and there is not a provision of sufficiently intense measures, we believe that the actions implemented by it were not sufficiently taken into account in the resolution of the instance, in the sense of the provisions in the Disciplinary Code (arts. 12 and 15), including the mitigation that the appellant Club alleges,” he said.

Therefore, the committee concludes that “it is possible to partially uphold the appeal, reducing the sanction to partial closure for a period of three games and the corresponding reduction of the fine to €27,000.

(Also: Piqué spoke: decision against Shakira due to controversy over her children in the video of ‘Acrostic’).

🚨 LAST MINUTE 👉 The Appeals Committee reduces Valencia’s sanction by closing 3 games (before there were 5) the Kempes de Mestalla stand for racist insults to Vinicius. pic.twitter.com/L7Hw3xDV8S – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 26, 2023

there is already history

Despite the partial estimate, Appeal recalls in its ruling that The club has already been filed for chants from that same sector of the stands and has received a fine and three complaints this season for it and that it is “aware of the place in its stadium where there is a greater risk or possibility of events such as those that occurred last weekend.”

“The lack of foresight and diligence is attributable to the club,” says the committee, when in the vicinity of their stadium, before the game, a series of racist chants were sung by dozens of Valencia fans that clearly denote great hostility towards the footballer and a hostile climate”, for which reason preventive security measures should have been extreme.

In turn, the appeal ruled out that Valencia had suffered defenselessness, among other reasons, because it was an ordinary procedure and because it did not present allegations to the minutes within the established period (before 2:00 p.m. on the second business day), at the same time that reproaches him for requesting precautionary measures without presenting the appeal. The committee questions that the club, as soon as it receives the file, “without waiting for its analysis, presents on the same day, minutes after the notification of the inadmissibility of the precautionary measure, a broad appeal reiterating the request for precautionary measures.”

“It seems that the main and only objective of the appellant beyond the protection of the merits of the claims put forward is to obtain a precautionary suspension automatically as an end in itself, and not as an accessory or simply instrumental measure,” he adds.

The Competition Committee sanctioned Valencia with the partial closure of the Grada Kempes for five games, plus a fine of €45,000, for committing very serious offenses typified in articles 69.1.c), 69.2.d) and 76.1 of the Disciplinary Code of the RFEF, after the racist insults to Vinícius in the game of the last day of the League, which was interrupted for a few minutes because the player confronted the perpetrators who were in the stands.

More news

EFE