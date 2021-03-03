The infants Elena and Cristinasisters of the King Felipe VI, were involved in a strong controversy in Spain for having been vaccinated without respecting the protocol established in the country, where the priority is health and security personnel.

This is a new scandal around the “Vip vaccine” in the Iberian country, which has already involved politicians, the military and even a bishop.

In a statement published by the newspaper The vanguard, the infants Elena, 57, and Cristina, 55, said they were offered the possibility of getting vaccinated while visiting their father, the monarch emeritus Juan Carlos I, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirate.

“Both my sister and I have come to visit our father and in order to have a health passport that would allow us to do it regularly, we were offered the possibility of getting vaccinated, to which we agreed”Says the statement.

And he clarifies: “If not for this circumstance we would have agreed to the vaccination shift in Spain, when it would have corresponded to us ”.

Juan Carlos left Spain last August, seeking to elude the press when Justice deepened the investigation for alleged financial fraud.

Spaniards are very sensitized to the issue of vaccines after a series of scandals experienced in recent months due to the immunization of senior politicians and military personnel who broke the established order.

“Infant vaccination is one more piece of news that contributes to discredit of the monarchical institution. Citizens perceive that there is favorable treatment and privileges“The Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, of the Podemos party, denounced this Wednesday on public television TVE.

Openly republican, Podemos tends to clash on issues related to the monarchy with his majority partner in the government, Pedro Sánchez’s socialists, defenders of the current parliamentary monarchy in Spain.

Even so, even prominent figures of this formation, such as the Minister of Territorial Policy Miquel Iceta, estimated that take advantage of your “position” to get the vaccine ahead of time it seemed “very bad”.

Spain still administers vaccines to the elderly and essential workers, before administering them to younger age groups. That is why it was not yet up to the infantas Elena and Cristina.

The Royal House was in charge of clarifying that the infantas are not an official part of their environment, and that neither King Felipe, 53, nor Queen Letizia have been vaccinated.

Source: EFE and AP

PB