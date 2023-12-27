The Court of Administrative Litigation number 4 of Madrid (ordinary justice) has estimated the player's resource Sergio Canales against the four-match ban he received last season, when he played for the Real Betis, for saying that his expulsion against Cádiz in the League from Spain It was premeditated by the referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz. As he had already fulfilled one of them, three were finally taken away, creating a historical precedent in Spanish football.

The disciplinary bodies of the Spanish Football Federation (Rfef They sanctioned Canales with 4 matches and a fine of 601 euros in March of this year after stating, at the end of the match with Valladolid, on February 18, that former referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz He had been premeditatedly sent off in the clash against Cádiz played in October.

The sentence, to which he had access EFE, understands that the principles of typicality, guilt and presumption of innocence of Sergio Canales, motivated by an error of expression and interpretation in the player's statements.

After this ruling, Canales will be able to compete with his current club, Rayados de Monterrey of Mexico, in the next Clausura 2024 championship without any type of sanction.

The player went to the ordinary courts after his resources were not estimated and he obtained the precautionary suspension of his punishment when he had already served one of the sanction matches.

Lionel Messi (left) speaks with judge Antonio Mateu Lahoz. Photo: Juan Ignacio Roncoroni. Efe

Canales maintained that his behavior “always with the referees on and off the field has been exemplary, showing them maximum respect throughout my professional career.”

“This has been the case since I debuted in 2008 and this is how it continues to be now in the Mexican league. Therefore, I feel happy that justice has been done. My conscience has always been very clear because I know that I have not made any mistake in the treatment to the arbitration team. If I had done so, I would have apologized immediately,” he said.

In statements sent to EFECanales thanked Real Betis Balompié, his agency Best Of You already Laffer Lawyers “who have fought” for him “to the last consequences.”

Mateu Lahoz responds to the ruling

Mateu Lahoz spoke this Wednesday about the ordinary justice sentence against him: “I am very happy with what has come out of Sergio Canales today, I expelled him for two protests. I gave him a yellow and told him repeatedly for a few seconds that if he continued protesting he was going to leave. If they have agreed with him, it is because today we cannot restrict a person's freedom of expression. In this case he could think that the expulsion was premeditated, but he did not disrespect me because I I have a super clear conscience“, he claimed.

The former referee gave details of the moment with Canales: “They were two protests that made no sense, you may think that I could have been more patient considering it was the 97th minute, but that's what I thought about that type of play.”

And he added: “Hopefully the referees can also explain themselves and hopefully in the Super Cup and on matchday 20 of the League you can understand us a little better. I think we should have taken some steps earlier. We must give total transparency because there is nothing to hide We are all in the same family and we are all interested in football doing well, which is our passion. We referees want to give the players the spotlight and we don't want to make mistakes, but if we make mistakes, let them understand us because we are human. But there will never be bad faith“.

EFE

