A controversy has been generated in the Italian town of Puglia after the installation of a statue of a mermaid which has been considered “voluptuous” and “too provocative”.

art school students Luigi Rosso in Monopoli they were in charge of the elaboration of the sculpture in the square baptized with the name of the scientist Rita Levi-Montalcini.

The newspaper Guardian publishes that the work, which has not yet officially opened, became the subject of ridicule after photos taken during its installation were shared on social media.

The Bariana actress Tiziana Schiavarelli wrote on Facebook that a friend from Monopoli had “rightly expressed some perplexity about this ‘monument'”.

Schiavarelli stressed that he had no problem with the art students or the local council, which had commissioned the work. “But I am very amused by this thing… who knows if it will become an additional attraction for tourists,” he added.



Guardian wrote that Adolfo Marciano, director of the Luigi Rosso art school, defended the statue, saying it was a “tribute to the vast majority of curvy women.” He explained that the students were commissioned by the mayor of Monopoli to create several statues for the city, including one on the theme of the sea.

“The students got together and came up with the idea of ​​a mermaid,” Marciano said. “The council was shown the scale model and said it was good, and then decided that the finished sculpture would be placed in the square,” the professor said.

Marciano said that he did not want to judge the inspiration of the students, but that he saw the work “as a representation of reality, in this case of the female body“.

She added: “You see ads on TV with models who are very thin, but the mermaid is like a tribute to the vast majority of women who have curves, especially in our country. It would have been very bad if we had represented a woman who She was extremely skinny.”

