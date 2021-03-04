President Alberto Fernández and Santiago Governor Gerardo Zamora will inaugurate this Thursday the Unique Stadium “Mother of Cities”, an imposing work that has already generated a strong controversy in this province, with high rates of poverty. River and Racing will play the final of the Super Cup. Politically, it will be an endorsement of the president to his Santiago ally.

The stadium is imposing and is on the same level as the Europeans, but Zamora, the radical K unconditional ally of Alberto and Cristina Kirchner, is criticized a lot, have allocated $ 1,500 million for construction, when there are significant poverty and marginality indices, among other items and also, it is questioned how much this stage could be used.

The Unique Stadium “Mother of Cities” was put out to tender in 2018; the initial budget was 980 million pesos which was later expanded with an additional 500 million (almost 1,500 million in total) to meet the requirements of Conmebol FIFA. It has 30,000 seats, 24 VIP boxes, press sector, 4 changing rooms, internal parking for 400 vehicles in the basement and 2,000 more in external parking lots, an interactive museum, a bar-restaurant that will be open to the public and a lighting system of “world level”, as explained by the government santiagueño.

Criticisms about the opportunity and convenience of allocating these funds to the construction of a stadium were heard by a large part of the opposition. Francisco Cavallotti, from Historical Peronism (or Juarismo), was categorical: “It is a waste in a province where there is a lack of investment to generate sources of genuine work in private activity ”.

Cavallotti, who this year will be a candidate for governor, also pointed out that the State “cannot be a generator of sources of employment”, but that private activity should be encouraged. “In Santiago, there is a lack of investment in communication routes, in health, and private investment should be encouraged. A stadium of these characteristics, far from being a pride, it is a parcel that we santiagueños cannot give ourselves, the same as the golf course or the racetrack. There are more urgent and important needs for the people of Santiago ”.

When and how much can the stadium be used? It is a question that many ask themselves. However, they point out that the Central Córdoba team, which is participating in the Professional League Cup, is expected to play at home in the “Mother of Cities”. Güemes and Miter, who are active in the First National, could also use it, while there are polls to bring an international rugby match (they could be Los Pumas or Jaguares). Meanwhile, it is also expected to be used for private sector artistic shows and cultural events.

.It will be open to the public, both the museum (with guided tours) and the bar-restaurant.

“It was paid with its own funds and we are sure that it will generate a lot of income for the province in a direct and indirect way (as happened with the success of the Las Termas racetrack and golf, which are also of international level). For the province it is an investment in many aspects ”, said the governor.

And he added that this year Santiago will invest 10,000 million in the construction of 3,000 middle-class homes and another 3,000 that are given “free to low-income people to turn over their ranch.” Another 5,000 million will be allocated to water works, all with provincial funds, “without getting into debt and maintaining financial balance,” he added.

Political support for Zamora

In the 12 years of Kirchnerism, thanks to its good relationship with Nestor and Cristina, the national government benefited Santiago del Estero with abundant money for public works.

Today President Alberto Fernández will visit Santiago to inaugurate the stadium, but also to sign an act of commitment to carry out various works in the province, thus ratifying the political alignment of Zamora with Kirchnerism.

Among the works, the following stand out: 1) route N ° 13, the Estación Bandera – Los Juríes section, reconstruction and repaving of 48 km; 2) Route No. 7, Añatuya – Los Juríes, 74 kilometers of resurfacing and reconstruction; 3) Route 7, Los Juríes – La Nena, 42 km of resurfacing; 4) Route 92, Otumpa – Tintina section, 50 km of resurfacing; 5) Route 1, Sumampa – Sol de Julio, 25 km of paving; 6) Route 93, Las Termas – El Charco, 40 km of shoulder reconstruction; 7) Route 10, 34 km of paving, between San Pedro Guasayán and Villa Guasayán; 8) interprovincial channel route 35, Moreno, Ibarra, Taboada and Belgrano departments; 9) Aqueduct for the departments Atamisqui, Avellaneda, Aguirre, Miter and Rivadavia; 10) Diversion dam and irrigation network Tuhama and El Alto canal;

Alberto’s presence is also seen as an endorsement of Zamora’s candidacy, which will run for reelection in the gubernatorial elections this year. The President will arrive at 4.30pm, visit some construction sites inside and at 8.30pm he will inaugurate the Stadium, before the game between River and Racing Club.