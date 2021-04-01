In the midst of the imminent meeting between President Alberto Fernández and the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, due to the significant increase in coronavirus cases in recent days, the controversy was unleashed by a party organized by a group of teachers in the province of San Luis, without respecting any type of protocol.

The event, which took place this last Saturday in a room located in the town of Potrero de los Funes, was attended by approximately between 50 and 60 teachers of the public school No. 3 Mother Teresa of Calcutta, to celebrate the anniversary of the educational establishment.

The party was not denounced by the neighbors, but it went viral after the protagonists themselves uploaded videos to their social networks where it was evident that social distancing was not maintained and chinstraps were not used.

Far from being an isolated case, on March 19, a similar situation was experienced at the Santo Tomás de Aquino private school, in the city of San Luis. To celebrate the institute’s 60th birthday, the authorities, teachers and even the priest attended a party.

Meanwhile, the parents of the students only found out about the event just a week ago. Is that, in front of several positive cases for Covid-19 among teachers, rumors of the party began to circulate. Although, in principle, the managers did not speak out about it, in the face of pressure they ended up confirming the celebration through an official statement.

They celebrated the school’s birthday with DANCE, WITHOUT CHINS, WITHOUT PROTOCOLS. SAINT LOUIS

Meanwhile, the rector of the school, Liliana De La Vega, said last Sunday that it was a question of “a cordial meeting”. For their part, all the personnel who attended the scene were forced to isolate themselves for 10 days as a preventive measure.

“Pandemic, clandestine parties and schools. The parents were even fined because their children participated in an attempt by UPD, but within the framework of the celebrations of the 60 years of the Santo Tomas school, after the traditional mass, a clandestine party was organized to say so legally among the same teachers and priests of the school “, explained a group of parents of students from the school to the news portal The Gazette.

And he continued: “Nothing would have happened if it were not that there are a large number of teachers, music teacher, physical education, 1st grade teachers, 3rd grade teachers, etc. with positive COVID-19. To such an extent that the director of the secondary school was forced to define responsibilities and pointed to said celebrations in a notification to the tutors, making it clear that the party was not organized by the secondary level but that the responsibility lies with the primary level ”.

This Wednesday, the cases registered by coronavirus were 16,056, which represents the highest figure since October 2020. Of that total, 203 were located in the province of San Luis, which also suffered five of the 124 deaths from the virus.

