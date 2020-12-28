Just ten days ago, at his traditional annual press conference, a Vladimir Putin convinced of the benefits of his anti-coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, assured the cameras that he would be administered “without fail.” However, the enthusiasm of the Russian president seems to have waned just as the Ministry of Health has authorized the immunization of those over 60 to begin this Tuesday, age group to which it belongs. The question of whether the drug that he has defended so much will finally be injected has fueled controversy in a country where distrust is growing. Not surprisingly, 58% of the population says they are not willing to inoculate it.

“He himself said that he will be vaccinated, but he will be the one to communicate when and how it will take place,” said Dmitri Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, to the local press on Monday. As he justified, Putin – who turned 68 last October – cannot decide on his own and risk when to administer the antiviral. However, the ambiguity now reigning contrasts with the words of the president, who a week ago admitted that he could not inject Sputnik V yet because his age did not allow it, but that he would do so as soon as the opportunity arose.

Peskov further fueled skepticism by saying that although Putin is eventually vaccinated, it is unknown if those images will be made public, as in the case of other world leaders. Despite this, he denied that any of this could influence trust of the population towards Sputnik V, to which an efficiency of 91% is attributed and which has already been registered in two foreign countries, Argentina and Belarus.

The data provided this Monday by the Levada Center points, instead, in the opposite direction since 58% of Russians refuse to be immunized with the aforementioned antiviral, either because they want to wait for the final results of clinical trials or because they fear adverse effects. This reluctant stance collides with the seriousness of the health situation in the country, which yesterday surpassed the barrier of 55,000 deaths from Covid-19 after adding almost 500 deaths in 24 hours and 27,787 infections.

While in Russia the pandemic added another tragic chapter, in the rest of the world the gaze was directed to the new strain of coronavirus, which continued to spread. Since it was detected on the 20th in the United Kingdom, there are already 16 countries affected. The latest to join the list have been Finland and South Korea, with three imported cases, respectively. They are thus joined by Australia, Canada, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, France, Italy, Denmark, Belgium, Norway, Jordan, South Africa and Nigeria, where the last variant is already present, of which it is believed to be up to a 70% more contagious.

Alarm in the English southeast



The health authorities of UK They explained this Monday that hospitals in the southeast of England are under increasing pressure due to the sharp increase in infections, due to the rapid spread of the new strain. It is enough to point out that the ambulance services in the area where the variant was detected are receiving about 8,000 emergency calls per day, levels not seen since the peak of cases in the first wave.

In that context, Japan announced this Monday the suspension of the entry of foreign citizens to the country until the end of January 2021, as a precaution against the new strain, after eight cases of this variant have already been registered. At the same time, the Indonesian authorities announced that the entry of travelers from other countries will not be allowed between the 1st and 14th of next month, except for ministerial level visits, which will be carried out with strict controls.