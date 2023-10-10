This Tuesday, the Sports Quindío confirmed, through his social networks, that the match against Boca Juniors de Cali, on date 16 of the Promotion Tournament, will not be able to take place in the Centennial.

The game, which It is scheduled for this Wednesday at 3:15 pm, It will not be played at the Centenario stadium, due to a concert that will take place on October 14 for the anniversary of the city of Armenia.

For this reason, Deportes Quindío, which is obliged to win to dream of qualifying for the semifinal phase of the Promotion Tournament, It will be played at the Doce de Octubre stadium in Tuluá and behind closed doors.

The team could not postpone the match due to its importance, the tight schedule and because all the games on date 16 will take place simultaneously.

Fan anger

There is concern among some Quindío fans, who will not be able to support the team at home in a match where the semester can be played. The ‘cuyabro’ club is in box 11 of the standings with 18 points and a victory against Boca Juniors de Cali could qualify them.

Precisely, the rival on duty is the owner of the last place that gives access to the semifinal home runs, and depends on himself to get his place; different case to Quindío, which is obliged to add the three points, and hope that Real Santander and Patriotas Boyacá do not win.

