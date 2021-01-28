Dissemination of a flyer about the vaccination campaign in the Province of Buenos Aires with Kirchnerist basic units as a benchmark to sign up for the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine sparked controversy in Pergamino.

Therefore, the party’s mayor, Javier Martínez, asked the government “information and certainties” about the campaign in his district, after it was disseminated as fixed points of assistance to local La Cámpora and basic party units.

“It is very sad that this happens”, said to Clarion the communal chief, who belongs to Together for Change. And he explained that in his district there are “27 Primary Health Care Centers, a municipal vaccination center equipped with specialized human resources and a Ministry of Health with professional staff who work tirelessly since the pandemic began. “

However, the campaign of the Buenos Aires government “Buenos Aires Get vaccinated” fixed as “fixed assistance and registration assistance points” to a basic camper unit, another to Nuevo Encuentro, the headquarters of the block of councilors of the Frente de Todos and a local of the FdT of that town, among others.

“The places of the State, of the Parchmentians and of Health without a doubt They should be where the neighbors can go to receive information and for everything that has to do with vaccination, “Mayor Martínez added to this medium.

The communal chief of Pergamino along with his peers from his peers from San Nicolás, Manuel Passaglia; and from Ramallo, Gustavo Perie They sent a note to Walter Martínez, executive director of Sanitary Region IV, asking him for information and suggesting that the municipalities play a fundamental role in the vaccination campaign.

Health Minister Daniel Gollán together with Governor Axel Kicillof in full application of the Sputnik V vaccine.

“We find this flyer that circulates and that we check is official, where it runs to the municipal State and puts basic units, block of councilors and provincial bodies as references on this issue“, they indicated from the quartermaster of Pergamino.

The leaders of the localities who requested information from the Sanitary Region IV, argue that the vaccination of the inhabitants must be carried out in prepared spaces and not in schools, which must prepare for the return to face-to-face classes.

The controversial “Buenos Aires Vacunate” campaign in Pergamino. Photo Twitter

Between the doubts they raised regarding the campaign, it was asked: which are the NGOs authorized to participate in the vaccination? Who will be in charge of receiving, guarding and managing the kits? And how will the personnel who will participate in said campaign be selected, as well as the budget allocated? Among other unknowns.

Sanitary Region IV It’s formed by: Arrecifes, Baradero, Carmen de Areco, Capitán Sarmiento, Colón, Pergamino, Ramallo, Rojas, Salto, San Andrés de Giles, San Antonio de Areco, Salto, San Nicolás and San Pedro.