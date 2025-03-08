In recent days, the name of Youtuber Nicholas Hunter, better known in social networks as Nick Yardy, He has been involved in the controversy after the peculiar came to light Polyamorous relationship that he maintains with his girlfriend and his mother -in -law, which, supposedly, would have left pregnant at the same time.

It was a couple of weeks ago when the influencer Jamaican, which has More than 840,000 followers On Instagram, he surprised to publicly announce that both the mother and the daughter were waiting for a baby. In his video, which went up to his YouTube channel, you can see the three protagonists chatting without reservations about the Dynamics of your relationship:

“The marriage we have … I don’t think any of us have been happier, ” The young woman expressed during the interview. Apparently, she is eight months pregnant with a baby named Nicole while her mother, on the other hand, will give birth to a child, Nick Jr.

As expected, social networks quickly filled with all kinds of reactions. “This is weird,” “Enough Internet for today”, “Excuse me, what?

However, beyond skepticism that generate less conventional relationships such as polygamy, many Internet users have questioned the veracity of their history. And is that the influencer, Who entered prison for a year due to financial problems, owns a profile of Only fans where private content goes up with your girlfriend.

A detail that many have interpreted as a hidden strategy to obtain impact and, consequently, win more followers. As if that were not enough, its recent activity on the platform has further fueled suspicions about the couple, since it is evident that the young woman’s pregnancy signs demonstrated in a short term before the official announcement.