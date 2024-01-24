A journalist from the English media Guardian shared, on his social network account X, a video that shows a search made by the authorities prior to a match African Cup in Ivory Coast. The recording caused controversy among internet users.

How can the Ivorian authorities think this is okay?

The video was broadcast last Monday, January 21. In the publication, which already has more than 280 thousand views, journalist Osasu Obayiuwana questioned the images.

“How can the Ivorian authorities think this is okay?”, you can read in the description.

The recording of the events was made by a local media called 'Yopougon TV' and went viral on TikTok and on X by different users. It is presumed that the recordings would have been made within the framework of some football match. the group stage of the African Cup in Ivory Coast.

In the images, which already have more than 300 reactions and 200 quotes, you can see how the authorities of the African country They touch the women before entering the court.

In the comments of the publication made by journalist Obayiuwana, a debate was generated among followers and internet users. Some of the people commented with disapproval and indignation while others proposed justifications before what happened.

“This is totally unacceptable“, “This is inappropriate. It's too much”, “Not bad. She is a police officer“were some of the responses that occurred when observing the capture.

One of the most repetitive comments in this regard was to bring up the detail that it would be a policewomanto which the journalist responded with a question: “And that makes the nature of the search is correct, TRUE?”

Among the responses, a woman named Lou, with the user @loulouCIV, commented that something similar had happened to her but in France in 2016. “I went to the Eiffel Tour fan zone in 2016 for the Euro Cup and They looked for me like that! It's extremely unpleasant!“, said.

Obayiuwana accepted that these actions violated the privacy corporal and that it was “unacceptable.

According to users added, it would be a female police officer who carries out the procedure. Photo: Screenshot of social media videos

It should be remembered that this is the 34th edition of the international tournament for soccer teams on the African continent and that it is taking place in Ivory Coast since last January 13.

According to African Football Confederationthe season is planned to end on February 11, 2024.

Laura Nathalia Quintero Ariza.

Latest News Editorial.

