Atlético Huila continues without a win and is sinking deeper and deeper into the relegation zone. However, A controversial action prevented an action that could have made him lose the match against La Equidad, this Monday in Neiva.

In the last play of the match, Johan Rojas, a midfielder from La Equidad who this Monday was called up to the Colombia Under-23 National Team for the Pan American Games in Santiago, arrived at the local area with good chances of scoring.

However, A ball boy damaged the play: he threw a ball onto the playing field and prevented Rojas from kicking into the goal. Referee Alexander Ospina dropped his whistle at that moment.

After picking him up, Ospina expelled the ball boy and resumed the game with a dropped ball, amid strong protests from the La Equidad players.

“What they did is rude. We have to play against all these things, the penalty and now this,” Rojas told Win Sports +.

Another doubt: the controversial penalty that was given to Huila

The La Equidad player refers in his statement to the foul that generated the 1-0 in favor of Huila, due to an alleged foul on Marcus Vinicius.

“I have reviewed the play many times, I have it on my phone and tablet, and there is no mistake. There is no contact. He reminded me of a player named Víctor Lugo, who made a foul himself,” said La Equidad coach, Alexis García, at a press conference.

The tie leaves both teams in a very bad position: Huila is last in the relegation table and La Equidad was practically eliminated, six points behind eighth with five dates left to finish the round-robin phase.

The Opitas were left with no margin for error: they have to score 11 points out of a possible 15 to surpass the average of Envigado, which today occupies box 18 in the relegation table.

