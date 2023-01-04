Great outrage has been caused by the video that shows children playing hitmen for a cartel in Mexico. With toy weapons in hand and some hooded minors, it is seen how they pretend to carry out a “narco” checkpoint on one of the Sinaloa highways.

In the images, shared on various social networks, a man can be seen circulating on an uncovered road, cWhen he meets the little “retainer” of the three infants, who wear helmets made of balls, cardboard bulletproof vests, some ropes and toy weapons.

“Where do you shoot?” asks the driver one of the children who is hooded. “To the pantheon, old man”, the man answers, following the game of the little ones, to later receive the approval of the boy, who tells him to continue on his way.

Seconds later, a second minor joins the conversation, reiterating to the driver to continue on his way. “Pass him, pass him, pass him,” they tell him as they wave their hands for him to leave.

The event has caused a wave of criticism across the country. Some netizens have expressed ‘narcoculture’ it is corrupting the growth and values ​​of the younger generations, encroaching on a life of illicit business and easy money.

However, others argued that it is the life of many young people who, without resources and opportunities, they opt for this path to be able to help their families get ahead.

This is not the first time they have gone viral. recordings in which minors are seen emulating situations related to organized crime.

In recent days, a video was also shared on social networks where you can see kids playing hitmen. In the images, two minors ride a motorcycle, intercept another who is allegedly shot, and then flee.

In another video, two children carry out a supposed “narco interrogation”. One of them is masked and with a toy weapon in his hands while the other is kneeling in front of him with his hands behind his back.

With information from El Universal*