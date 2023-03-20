Controversy in Medellín over a fan who lifts her blouse at the Atanasio Girardot

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Fan lifts her blouse at Atanasio Girardot.
Win Sports broadcast screenshots
Fan lifts her blouse at Atanasio Girardot.
The video shows the self-confidence of the fan. Apparently, she would be a foreign woman.
Independiente Medellín stayed this Sunday with the three points against Jaguares, after beating it 1-0 with the seal of Ever Valencia, but it was not enough to sneak into the eight. Although he did not show fluid football, he was effective and got a victory that brings him closer to the goal of entering the qualifying zone.
While waiting for the Antioquia classic against Atlético Nacional next Saturday, the team led by David González is surrounded by controversy because of a fan who stole their eyes in the match against Jaguares. This, then deliberately, before the transmission camera, decided to lift her blouse.
(Photos: they are Dory and Pedro, women who showed their breasts in an MMA fight).
DIM fan causes controversy
As seen in the broadcast of the game against Jaguares, a DIM fan, who apparently was a foreigner, decided pull up her jersey while the stadium camera focused on her.
The woman’s decision immediately caused reactions in the stands. Then, the controversy broke out on social media.
