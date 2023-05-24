The Los Angeles City Council authorized this Tuesday the use of a dog-shaped robot by the city Police Department to deal with emergency or life-threatening situations.

The use of this “unmanned terrestrial quadruped vehicle”, as it was defined by the authorities, was approved in a vote by 8 votes in favor and 4 against after months of controversy in this regard.

The process, according to local media, aroused more than a dozen public comments in which the Los Angeles City Council was urged to will not endorse this controversial device described as “military weapon” by its detractors.



However, on paper, This new technology is intended to improve the safety of agents in high-risk situations.



According to information provided by the Los Angeles City Council, the “robot dog” costs almost $278,000, which will be paid entirely by the Los Angeles Police Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting agents in the Californian city.

The council voted 8-4 to approve the donation of a “Quadruped Unmanned Ground Vehicle” despite criticism from the public ahead of the vote. pic.twitter.com/N7nrbFQLhf – BigDaddy (@strujillo075) May 24, 2023

“This matter is being presented as the mere acceptance of a donation, but in reality it represents an expansion of the current limits of police surveillance,” said councilor Hugo Soto-Martínez after opposing the already named ‘robot dog’.

Subsequently, Soto-Martínez slipped via Twitter that this device will serve to continue attacking “disproportionately” to the “black and working communities” of Los Angeles, a vision that has captured most of the debate in this regard from the beginning.

Aldermen, though, also put forward a plan for the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) to provide quarterly reports on where and how the “robot dog” was used, and to deal with what kind of adversities. .

Even though LAPD’s own data shows that their existing drones and robots are disproportionately used to target working class Black and brown communities, LAPD tried to deny their own facts that show racial bias. (2/4) pic.twitter.com/XYeP7bEcWy — Hugo Soto-Martínez (@HugoForCD13) May 23, 2023

The use of “robot dogs” has already caused controversy in other cities such as San Francisco, where, despite the rejection of civil society, it was also approved at the end of last year that the police could operate them remotely in high-risk situations.

In addition, the New York Police Department launched similar technology in 2021 and then backtracked due to backlash.

In early 2022, the United States Government also announced the development of “robot dogs” that climb rocks and climb stairs with the aim of supporting Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents in surveillance. from the border with Mexico.

EFE

