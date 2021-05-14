The possible suspension of line C2 of the Murcia-Águilas railway commuter rail During the duration of the construction works of the Mediterranean Corridor in its connection with the Almería section, it caused a storm of reactions, without the Railway Infrastructure Administrator (ADIF) having yet ruled on the matter or even set a deadline. concrete for that service interruption.

For the mayor, Diego José Mateos, it is “an artificial controversy” because this temporary suspension of the service was something known, since the new roads will pass through the same site that the current platform in the vicinity occupies. “As happens in all railway reforms, the service will have to be interrupted in the sections that are under construction and Renfe will put buses at the same timetables to replace trains“Said the mayor on Friday. As explained, it is “a nuisance to improve” and considered that this period without service “will be worth it.” If the line is not modernized and electrified, “we would be doomed to be with the 40-year-old trains that we now have with all that this generates, especially for the thousands of young users and less favored people who use them every day.”

However, the suspension of the service during the almost three years that the works could last is a possibility that oppose political parties such as IU and unions such as Workers’ Commissions, who coincide in pointing out the complications that this will entail for the million two hundred thousand people who use that line each year.

IU councilor Pedro Sosa considers the suspension of commuter trains “a declaration of war” because that would imply increase the number of car journeys in the region of Lorca “by millions”, increasing pollution, traffic accidents and the economic cost of travel.

Sosa announced that the mayor of Totana, Juan José Cánovas, from his same party, will defend a motion in plenary to oppose the temporary closure of the line and IU will demand that the mayors of all the towns connected by C2 do the same.

He will ask them to coordinate in demanding that the line undertake identical solutions to those adopted with the execution of the line of the AVE passing through the Alicante town of Albatera, something that CCOO also agrees on.

The union’s railway division does not hide its concern about the reduction in workloads that the suspension of the line would entail in the railway sector, with a reduction in drivers, controllers, commercial and workshop personnel.