The coronavirus is the mother of great social sorrows and, as with every calamity, suspicions about individual behaviors appear. Taking advantage of disaster. In appearance, and from some verifications as well, the political sector is singled out among the presumed privilege holders.

Because of these assumptions, even the slightest out-of-tune digression triggers controversy. Still within the scope of a Deliberative Council, the first institutional citizen sphere.

This time it happened in a zoom between ediles of La Plata. At a certain moment, in full consideration of the national vaccination plan against COVID, the councilor of the Frente de Todos Ana Castagnetto said “Most of us have been vaccinated since December, when the first vaccines arrived.”

The reference was due to the predisposition of the representatives of the ruling party to encourage the mass vaccination campaign, when there were still public discussions for the corresponding health accreditation of Sputnik.

The statement of the Kirchner councilor passed as a subsidiary detail of the exhibition. But, in a climate of high sensitivity due to the imminent closure of activities, social boredom, economic breakdown and political tension, any disruption puts relationships in check.

Someone fixed that Ana Castagnetto, 63, could not be vaccinated in December 2020. Not remotely on a normal shift. “Except in some of the vip vaccinations, which also only took place in January and February,” added the most prejudiced. In this way, in the networks, they attributed to the councilor and her group the character of “advanced”.

The councilor immediately clarified that “I got confused. I meant we were all signed up since December. Here I leave my proof of registration and the vaccination that it was in april, when it was enabled for people over 60, since I am 63. I hope there is a will to clarify it ”. The clarification request was for the portal ImpulsoBaires who posted the video of the session by zoom.

According to the document that exposes Ana, wife of the national deputy Carlos Castagnetto, close to Cristina Kirchner since the times of management in Santa Cruz, the certification of the application of the vaccine does not correspond to December. She was inoculated with the first dose of Sinopharm on April 13 and the second on May 12.

Even with the documentary release, the persistence of such suspicions raises more doubts. “How could he have, at 63, his two doses, while in La Plata there are people over 80 who could barely get vaccinated these days with the first application? “, they inquire with some malice.

If the Buenos Aires Ministry of Saud records issued those certificates in accordance with the facts cited by the councilor, there would be no anomaly. Except for a tight, optimal, efficient, compliance with the two doses in record time.

To add to the conflict, the complainants recall that on March 26, the Minister of Health of the Nation, Carla Vizotti, had anticipated as an emergency scheme – due to the lack of vaccines – that only one dose was going to be applied and that, eventually, the second was deferred throughout the country. “How did you get the two doses so quickly after the government announcements?”, The question is now in the air.

Anyway, the devil already stuck his tail. This Thursday, the Citizen Defender, Marcela farroni, intimated clarification on the matter.

Farroni tries to determine “if the statement of Mrs. Councilor Ana Herran de Castagneto, delivered in the Deliberative Council session of May 19 of this year, which says verbatim ‘we proposed vaccination, most of us have been vaccinated since December when they began to get the first vaccines “involves all the councilors of his bench just as he let it be understood.”

“If the previous point is affirmative, inform the vaccination situation of each of the members and the members of the bench. That they do it under an affidavit. Likewise, if they received the vaccine, indicate all the information that specifies it, such as day, date, number of doses, brand of drug and place, accompanied by a copy of the official certification, “is the requirement.

It concludes: “if the assessment where the councilor involves everyone is negative, inform who she was referring to with the expression ‘most of us have been vaccinated since December’“.