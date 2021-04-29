It is the play that can mark the tie between Villarreal and Arsenal. Portuguese referee Artur Soares Dias whistled a penalty in the 71st minute for Trigueros’ entry on Saka. A controversial penalty that for Iturralde González, an AS and SER analyst, was not. “It is not a penalty, it is the striker who is looking for contact. It is he who leaves his leg … Another thing is that Trigueros looks for Saka but it does not happen, he removes his leg. That is never a penalty.”

Already in the first half, the Portuguese referee signaled a first penalty in minute 35 for the Argentine Foyth’s tackle on Nicola Pépé. Clear fall of the Arsenal player inside the Rulli area. However, TV cameras clearly captured the control with the French Arsenal’s hand at the start of the play. The referee in the VOR room notified the referee, who went to see him on the VAR screen. There was a clear hand.

“At the beginning of the play Pépé takes it with his hand. The hands are not objective, so the referee has to go to see them at VAR”, Iturralde González, referee analyst for AS and Carrusel Deportivo explained. The referee rectified the penalty and signaled a hand against Arsenal. In addition, he annulled the yellow card that Foyth saw for the protests.

In the 56th minute, Ceballos was sent off after seeing two yellow cards after a ball divided with Parejo. “He clearly steps on Parejo. It’s second yellow”, I say Iturralde González in Carrusel Deportivo. Capoue was also sent off for a double yellow card in the second half. “Light yellow for a totally reckless entry”Iturralde said.