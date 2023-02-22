Controversy in Junior: Pacheco explodes due to criticism of his photo in carnival

Junior has not won in the BetPlay I-2023 Leagueand the fans are upset with the coach Arturo Reyes and his squad and the players are the center of attention of the controversy, especially without giving ‘papaya’.

To the side Wálmer Pacheco They hit him hard with the criticism, as he was not called up over the weekend for the visiting game against Deportivo Pasto (Junior lost 1-0), and appeared on social networks at the time of the Barranquilla Carnival.

A photo in which the right-back shark is seen with a face full of cornstarch, fell very badly, because they immediately invented that the footballer played the injured or asked not to be in the call, to stay partying in Barranquilla.

(You may be interested: Mock Junior player: his wife took a photo with Nacho Vidal)

Pacheco is pronounced

Wálmer Pacheco reacted this Wednesday and decided to speak to the press about the famous photo and the criticism.

The player only wanted to express himself on that topic without giving room for questions: “I want to clarify a topic that is a photo of me ‘encorned’. I did not travel to Pasto due to a technical decision, not for anything else, I did not stay for carnival. I’m bored with everything you’ve written to me. It is incredible that for anything, they want to create a fire”.

“I want to clarify this, because that is not how things are. She was just with my son. Can’t I enjoy him? I go out to speak to say what happened, because if I did not play it was due to a technical decision, ”commented Wálmer, who showed a video on his cell phone with his son.

FOOTBALL REDACTION

More sports news