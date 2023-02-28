The emergency services collect several corpses on the coast of the town of Cutro, in Calabria. / Reuters

While the search work at sea continues -there are already 62 deaths in the shipwreck-, the controversy ignites in Italy due to the lack of response from the rescue teams to one of the biggest migratory tragedies in recent years in the Mediterranean . As confirmed by Matteo Piantedosi, Minister of the Interior in the Government of