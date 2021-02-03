If there is a surname that causes terror and controversy in Italy, it is that of Benito Mussolini, an Italian dictator who was in charge of the country between 1922 and 1943. In the last hours, Romano Florniani, Duce’s great-grandson (nickname by which the fascist leader became known in the early twentieth century), signed his first contract with Lazio and the news traveled the world.

Romano, who had already been participating in the youth structures of the aforementioned institution, He plays as a right-back and, for now, will be part of Lazio’s U-18 squad.

The young defender with Alessandra, his mother, the dictator’s granddaughter.

The recent official link of the youth with Las Águilas aroused controversy over the well-known and historical relationship between fans of the Italian capital club and fascist groups in the country, in addition to the long and dark political history of his great-grandfather. In fact, although the link between the tifosi and fascist symbols was only consolidated in the 1970s, Mussolini himself was a member of the club and regularly attended the games.

It should be remembered that Mussolini was a dictator who was in charge of Italy during World War II, where he was an ally of Adolf Hitler and Nazism. Among his political ideals, xenophobia, a clear idea of ​​racial superiority, censorship and strong imperialist measures were present..

The footballer, for his part, was forceful after signing: “In Lazio only They judge me by the way I play, not by my last name“While Mauro Bianchessi, junior coach, added:” He is a humble boy who has never complained, not even when he did not play for two years. I have never spoken to his parents and the only thing that matters is whether a player deserves to play. Nothing else“

Paolo Di Canio, captain of Lazio in 2005, performed the fascist salute.

Finally, it was Alessandra, the defender’s mother, who spoke in front of the Adnkronos press agency: ‘I have nothing to comment. It’s something I prefer to stay out of. My son does not want me to intrude on his private life or his choices“.