The events of the movie “Kerala Story” take place in the southern Indian state of Kerala, and it deals with the lives of 3 women who adopt extremist ideology and are sent to ISIS camps.

Figures compiled and posted on Twitter by analyst Taran Adarsh ​​showed the film starring a relatively unknown actor has grossed more than 450 million rupees ($5.50 million) in ticket sales since its theatrical release on Friday, a rarity in the Indian cinema world.

“The box office is tough these days but ‘Kerala Story’ defies convention with its box office success,” film producer and analyst Girish Johar said in an interview.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the film, which was directed by Sudip Tosen, saying it sheds light on the consequences of terrorism.

The states of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, both of which the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party holds power, exempted the film from state taxes, making tickets cheaper.

But critics say the film stirs up negative feelings towards the country’s Muslim minority.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee banned the film from being shown in the state “to avoid any incident of hate or violence”, describing it as a “distorted story”.

But the Kerala High Court refused to ban the film in the state where it is set, saying it was “based on true events”.