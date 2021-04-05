On the menu: caviar, lobster, champagne … and for dessert: controversy. Wave of indignation in France after the broadcast last Friday of a report on television channel M6 in which it was assured that French ministers had allegedly participated in luxury clandestine dinners without respecting sanitary regulations in the middle of the covid-19 pandemic. After the controversy, the organizer of one of these gastronomic evenings that had accused the ministers of going to illegal dinners has retracted and now claims that he was speaking as a joke.

The Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, this weekend asked the prefect of the Paris Police to open an investigation to verify the veracity of the facts and assured that, if true, organizers and participants will be pursued at these clandestine dinners. For her part, the delegate Minister of Citizenship, Marlène Schiappa, said that if it is found that a member of the Executive has attended these clandestine dinners, they will be fined and sanctioned “just like any other citizen.”

In the M6 ​​report, recorded with a hidden camera, some reporters showed how sanitary restrictions were not respected in these luxury clandestine dinners, with menus that vary between 160 and 490 euros. Both staff and diners were not wearing masks.

‘People who come here take off their masks. Once you walk through the door there is no covid. We want people to feel comfortable. This is a private club. We want people to feel at home, “explained one of the people who appeared in the report on a hidden camera.

But what created the most controversy in France were the statements of one of the organizers of those gastronomic evenings who claimed that French ministers had participated in those clandestine dinners, although he did not identify them.

French citizens were outraged on social media. Tagged #onveuxlesnoms (we want the names), they demanded that the ministers be identified that they allegedly violated the restrictions in force and attended these clandestine dinners.

The organizer of one of these clandestine dinners has subsequently been identified by the French press and social networks as Pierre-Jean Chalençon, collector of Napoleon objects and owner of the Palais Vivienne, a mansion dedicated to organizing events in the heart of Paris . Chalençon retracted this Monday what he had said in the report. «To Pierre-Jean Chalençon she always likes to make jokes. So when he needs to have dinner with ministers in clandestine restaurants, he masterfully handles the sense of the absurd, “said his lawyer in statements to the AFP agency.

This collector had announced in February in an interview that he wanted to create “A gourmet club”, Vivienne’s club, with chef Christophe Leroy, the chef to the stars. Their goal: to organize lunches and dinners twice a month and to receive “6-8-10 people in the different rooms” of the Palais Vivienne.

The organizers of these clandestine dinners could be Sentenced up to one year in jail and 15,000 euros fine by endangering the lives of others. Customers must pay two fines of 135 euros: one for not respecting the curfew in force and another for not wearing a mask.

Currently France lives a third confinement, lighter than the previous two. The cafes and restaurants are closed from the end of October and only serve food and drinks to take away or for home delivery. The Government is committed to a progressive reopening of the terraces of cafes and restaurants from mid-May. Since the covid-19 pandemic began a little over a year ago, 96,678 people have died of coronavirus in France, according to official data.