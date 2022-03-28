The French president, the liberal Emmanuel Macron, criticized his far-right rival in the presidential election on Monday, Éric Zemmour, for not silencing a crowd that called him a “murderer” during a rallytwo weeks before the first round.

“There are two hypotheses: the first is the lack of dignity. It is the one that seems most credible to me, although it is not a surprise,” Macron declared during a visit to Dijon (east), in the framework of the electoral campaign.

“The second is the ignorance of a very important reform of my mandate. Now, Social Security reimburses hearing aids,” said the centrist, calling on his rival to “equip himself at a lower cost.”

On Sunday, when Zemmour assured thousands of people in the Parisian Trocadéro square that “the State did not know how to protect” the victims of jihadist attacksthe public shouted “Murderer Macron”.

During the rally, videos of parents of victims of jihadists or attackers presented as foreigners calling to vote for the far-right were interspersed between the speeches. Much of the political class in France condemned Zemmour’s inaction to silence his supporters, especially when he responded shortly before to messages from the public that acclaimed him.

“Zemmour lets a crowd shout ‘Murderer Macron’. I fight hard against the outgoing president, but treating a rival as a murderer is dangerous,” right-wing candidate Valérie Pécresse tweeted.

The environment of the candidate of íReconquista! He assured that “he did not hear” the message and that he “condemns what the crowd said at that time.” “He never used or hinted at that term in his speech,” he added. According to the latest polls, Zemmour would be in fourth position in the first round of April 10. The far-right Marine Le Pen and the leftist Jean-Luc Mélenchon would compete for second place in the run-off against Macron two weeks later.

AFP

