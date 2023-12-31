Political controversy has arisen in France because the government does not support 'Dry January', an alcohol-free month in January. A group of addiction experts had asked the cabinet for a month without alcohol, defi de janvierto support. But according to the alcohol lobby, a month of abstinence does not fit with French culture.

The idea of ​​Dry January, which originated in Great Britain, is to temporarily stop toasting after the holidays. This is good for health and offers the opportunity to alert people to the risks of alcohol. This still doesn't happen enough, write more than forty-five leading academics and doctors specialized in addiction in their letter.

But the cabinet of President Emmanuel Macron does not want to hear about an alcohol-free month. That is no surprise: the president himself likes to drink a glass of wine with lunch and dinner. Earlier, Macron mentioned one meal without wine “a bit sad.” The president may fear that support for an alcohol-free month will further reduce his popularity.

