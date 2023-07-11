Laura Ardila in the talk ‘Journalism and power: a dispute over the facts’ at the Gabo 2023 Festival, in Bogotá. GABO FOUNDATION

The book was written, edited and ready to print, but the publisher stopped its publication at the last minute. The journalist Laura Ardila has denounced that Planeta has censored a book that she has written about a political clan in the city of Barranquilla, that of the Char, in which she had been working for two years. Ardila found out about her decision when she was summoned to an emergency meeting at the editorial, where she was argued, according to what she has recounted in an article published in The viewerthat the company was afraid of a lawsuit —Planeta has not yet offered any explanation—.

The journalist has been investigating the Char, the most powerful political saga in Colombia, since 2015. Two years ago she proposed to Planeta to capture the results of her research in a book. In March 2021 she signed a contract with the publisher and in August 2022 she sent half of the chapters to the publishers. In April of this year she delivered the final manuscript. The project had the patronage of Juanita León, the director of the empty chair, which financially supported the journalist and reviewed the chapters. In addition, the El Veinte Foundation, which worked for the judicial defense of the freedom of expression of reporters, and its director, Ana Bejarano, legally published the book to safeguard against possible lawsuits.

Editorial Planeta wanted a document written by Bejarano. It noted that there was a high possibility of litigation with the people investigated, but its publication was recommended as it was a topic “of predominant public interest and backed by complete and sufficient reporting.” The book, he concludes, met all journalistic standards. For this reason, the editorial did the style correction and its art department designed the cover, according to Ardila. They told him in July that everything was ready and that the book, titled our coastentered a print row.

July 4, however, was when she was summoned to a meeting at the publisher’s headquarters in Bogotá. “In a conversation that lasted half an hour, Mariana Marczuk, editorial director of Planeta for the Andean region, notified me that the corporation decided not to publish my book because it does not want to assume the legal risk of a possible lawsuit for moral damages. They assure that they sent the manuscript to a review of their legal department in Spain and it was there that they arranged that ”, Ardila has written.

During the talk, adds the journalist, Marczuk defined our coast as “a jewel of investigative journalism”, “an impeccable journalistic investigation” and an “extraordinary book”. The editor wished him luck and hoped he would find some space to publish it.

“I am making this story public because I believe that it is not only unfortunate, but in the absolute public interest that a relevant journalistic investigation cannot see the light of day. Citizens lose when they cannot access information. I also consider that it is a harsh message that can inhibit other colleagues who are thinking of similar projects to cover power”, says Ardila.

He adds: “The effect of Planeta’s silencing of my work continues, given that, at the close of this edition and despite repeated requests, they still have not returned my manuscript, which hinders its publication. Whatever the publisher’s reasons, its decision constitutes an effort at prior censorship, which is prohibited by the Constitution. Even if it’s just fear of the powerful lords I portray in the book.”

Ardila has received an avalanche of solidarity on social networks. She was trending on Twitter on Sunday. In addition to in The viewerthe reporter appeared telling her case on the podcast Thoroughlyby María Jimena Duzán, in the program the daniels —led by Daniel Samper Ospina, Daniel Samper Pizano and Daniel Coronell—, and in the digital medium Maelstrom. It should be noted that one of the members of the family clan investigated by the journalist, Alejandro Char, has been mayor of Barranquilla twice and this year he will run for office again in the local elections held in October.

The Foundation for the Freedom of the Press (FLIP) wrote a statement in which it described the decision not to publish the investigation as unexpected and unusual, especially since the quality of the work was highlighted during the editing process. The foundation wonders if there are reasons other than those stated by the publisher to stop its publication. “The measure taken by Planeta is harmful and affects the disclosure of an investigation in the interest of citizens, particularly if the current context is taken into account, prior to local elections. This becomes an obstacle for the voters to know the relevant information embodied in the text ”, he adds.

