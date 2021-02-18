Chivilcoy live a controversy in the last hours about vaccination of some 18-year-olds that had priority in the application of Sputnik V before other residents of the municipality who are risk factor.The fact adds to a series of questions about the way in which the beneficiaries of the vaccines are selected in several municipalities in Buenos Aires.

Guillermo Britos placeholder image -intendent of Chivilcoy and elected by space Federal Consensus– was interviewed this Wednesday by All News (TN) about this controversy.

Although the municipal chief avoided arguing with Daniel Gollán and Nicolás Kreplak -minister and vice-minister of provincial Health, respectively- and blamed the Health Region X, which in effect depends on the Buenos Aires Health area.

“The controversy over vaccination arose when through social networks Photos of young people who have received the vaccine began to go viral, and so many people began to ask what was happening. It should be clarified that the shifts for vaccination They are not granted by the municipality, but by Health Region X “Britos continued.

According to the mayor’s version, these people were included in the list of health personnel who they are scholarships by Health Region X. However, they were designated to work on another stage of vaccination -not now-, specifically in the mass vaccination plan in different regions of Buenos Aires.

For Britos, the young people who were vaccinated are the four in the photo – who make the traditional “V” of the peronist liturgy– and another “two more”. “I would not have vaccinated them”, Britos said and explained that the Municipal Hospital of Chivilcoy applied the Sputnik V dose to them because these young people were on the official list. They are also attributed militancy in La Cámpora.

“When they ask the director of Región Sanitaria X about this, Instead of admitting the mistake, he blames the Municipal Hospital, and we are not going to allow it, because they are the ones who grant the shifts and must take responsibility for that, “said the municipal mandate.For me it is not ethical, but legally it corresponded “.

The mayor added: “I did not blame the Ministry of Health for what happened -with whom we have been working together-; in each Region it is who is in charge of the management And it is that person who must give the corresponding explanations“, full.

Health Region X of the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health is directed by Carolina Di Nápoli and it has interference in ten municipalities: Alberti, Bragado, Lobos, Mercedes, Navarro, Roque Pérez, Saladillo, Suipacha, 25 de Mayo and Chivilcoy, where the controversy and the crossing of accusations were unleashed.

“The Ministry of Health of the Province of Buenos Aires through Health Region X informs that the vaccination process in the city of Chivilcoy is developing normally and within the protocols established by this competition authority, “Di Nápoli tweeted on February 13.

And he added that “the supervision of compliance with the vaccination of health system personnel It is the responsibility of the Municipal Hospital, having to request accreditation of the workplace of each person who shows up with the turn to corroborate the veracity of the data “.

The Ministry of Health of the Province of Buenos Aires through Health Region X informs that the vaccination process in the city of Chivilcoy is proceeding with total normality and within the protocols established by this competition authority. – Carolina Di Napoli (@carolinadinap) February 14, 2021

Finally, Britos reported that from now on Covid vaccines will not be applied to this type of case at the Municipal Hospital. The resolution was made after speaking with Vice Minister Kreplak.

For his part, Di Nápoli announced Thursday begins with vaccination in schools, after receiving more doses.

DS