The governor of Chaco, Jorge Capitanich, formalized a controversial decision to enforce restrictions against the second wave of the coronavirus: it authorized the cut off public services in those homes where sanitary standards are not met.

In addition to adhering to the new provisions set by the Casa Rosada to try to slow down the rate of infections, the governor of Chaco decided to implement a “Special Provision” to punish those who do not comply with the measures.

Through Decree 792/21, it established that “State companies that provide public services will be empowered to interrupt the service in those properties in which, in addition to failing to comply with the restriction of events, irregularities or alterations are registered in the declaration of category of user or declared power “.

In this regard, it was specified that the Ministry of Security and Justice will be in charge of carrying out the controls to detect irregularities and request the shutdown of public services.

The procedure defined by Capitanich indicates that those responsible for the Security area must notify “the borrowing company of the infringement committed, identifying the person responsible and the location of the property.”

In addition, it was remarked that “the reconnection of the service will be effective once the prove the sanctions or fines applied “.

The measure is part of a package of actions with which Capitanich tries to minimize the impact of the second wave of the coronavirus in that province.

“The provincial government adhered to Decree 235/21 of the National Executive Power, which from this Friday, April 9 until next Friday, April 30, establishes restrictions as a result of the exponential increase in coronavirus cases that has been registered throughout the country,” they explained .

Through a statement, they added that, for that, “the Ministry of Security and Justice in coordination with the provincial and national forces will strengthen the controls at the border accesses and in the border area with Paraguay, providing more agents and technological devices.”

Additionally, it was ratified “the restriction of circulation hours and operating modalities of certain activities, prioritizing the maintenance of the presence of classes and economic activity.”

Therefore, there will be “focal blocks where they are registered more than six cases in a radius of 200 meters; isolation monitoring for people coming from abroad; application for permits to enter the province through Your Digital Government; among other specific measures “.

The other restrictions in Chaco

Meetings and Events: Public and private events are not allowed in closed spaces, under any modality or reason, with the exception of family reunions of groups living together in private homes and events in open spaces but up to 20 people.

Casinos, cinemas, shopping centers: The activity will be limited to 50% occupancy of the enabled surface.

Gastronomy, restaurants, bars: It will allow the permanence of people, in small groups with social distancing, with limited capacity, from 8 to 00.

Gyms, physical activities and sports: Up to 50% occupancy of the enabled surface will be limited, and the presence of the public is not allowed.

Churches, cults and religious celebrations: It will be limited up to 50% of occupation of the enabled surface and they will not be able to last more than 2 hours.

Traffic restriction: The total restriction of movement of people between 00 and 6 of each day is ratified, with the exception of those people who must perform their work, for essential tasks, enabled activities or in cases of emergency.

Entry and circulation permits: The Entry Permit to the province is mandatory, managed through Your Digital Government. For the Greater Resistance metropolitan area, the enabled occupancy capacity will be 100% of passengers seated in each unit, from 5 a.m. to midnight.

Sightseeing: Travel or tours of graduates or contingents that involve people over 60 years of age or members of risk groups are not allowed. The Government does not recommend the transfer of people to and from other provincial jurisdictions, especially in those where there are detected cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant.

LM