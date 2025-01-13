The fire continues to devastate large areas around Los Angeles and unlike what happens in many natural disasters, in this case Those most affected are the richest.

The fires are hitting hard some of the most exclusive areas not only in California, but also in the United States, such as Pacific Palisades or Malibu.

But precisely these millionaires are being criticized since it has been known that they are hiring private fire departments to try to save their mansions, which would be paying up to 2,000 dollars (about 2,000 euros) per hour.

As stated in the Daily Mailthese private extinguishing systems use substances bright pink flame retardantswhich are launched from airplanes.

The controversy has broken out after Keith Wassermanco-founder of the real estate investment firm Gelt Venture Partners, asked through his account on X (the social network formerly known as Twitter) for help in hiring private firefighters.

“Does anyone have access to private firefighters to protect our house in Pacific Palisades? We have to act quickly. All the neighbors’ houses are burning. We will pay any amount. Thank you,” he wrote.

“His family has been evacuated and he is trying to hire private firefighters who risk their lives to save a house that surely has insurance“wrote one user.

Wasserman joins the rich from Los Angeles criticized for waste vital water resources that could have been used to save homes.

Strict water-saving measures have been implemented since 2022, with residents only allowed to water their gardens twice a week for eight minutes each time. Instead, kim kardashianSylvester Stallone and Kevin Hart have been fined for using more water than they should to water their gardens.