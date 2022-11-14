Gabigol is one of the great figures of the continent in recent years. This season he scored again the goal that gave Flamengo the Copa Libertadores and showed that he is a player who grows bigger in the most difficult moments.
Despite a good level and that it is a difficult goal card to overcomer, the player was left out of the Tité list for the world. The competition for forwards was very high and the coach gave priority to other footballers.
Now, in full celebration of the titles with Flamengo, he left a statement that caused people to talk. “It’s true, I already play in a national team”responded after hearing the scream of the fans that said: “Oh Tite, go to hell, Gabigol doesn’t need you.”
Gabigol received a lot of criticism and many pointed out that His bad attitude was what ended up leaving him off the list. On the other hand, he never finished taking advantage of the chances he had and he wasn’t the fearful striker he is every weekend at Flamengo.
Now he will have to watch the World Cup on television and will seek revenge in the next process that begins. She is only 26 years old and has a long way to go.
