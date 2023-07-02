Boca’s political setup for the presidential elections within the club at the end of the year begins to take shape. Juan roman riquelme, today vice president, assured that he will seek to be the boss for the ruling party, while Andrés Ibarra (with the support of Mauricio Macri), Mario Pergolini (also a former vice president, along with Riquelme himself) and Jorge Reale (who introduces himself as an “outsider” of politics) also raised their proposals to be presented. But for a few weeks the rumor of the entrance of a highly unexpected figure to the race for the Brandsen 805 chair began to spread, and in the last hours the confirmation arrived: raphael dizeoleader of the brava bar La 12, also has intentions of being a candidate for president.

Confirmation came from an equally unexpected source: the hairdresser Fabio Cuggini, partner of the brand new candidate for the Brandsen 805 chair: “I am happy for a friend wanting to run, this year I wanted to step aside and accompany. I am accompanying Andrés Ibarra, but today my friend Rafa came and I had the pleasant news that he has decided to present himself”, announced the stylist in an interview with Radio La Red. “He solved the problems with the Justice and is a person who knows the club,” he said.

Legal issues

The legal problems to which Cuggini referred are directly linked to his return to the Bombonera, against Colón on the tenth date of the current Professional League. In 2017, the right of admission was applied to both him and his former rival and current partner, Mauro Martín, due to a cause of aggravated cover-up of the number three of the bar, Maximiliano Oetinger, who had carried out a kidnapping. extortionate

His return was accompanied by a much more ambitious position on the part of Di Zeo to integrate into the political world of the Ribera club. In March, in an interview with the YouTube program El Loco y el Cuerdo, “Rafa” made his intentions clear: “I would like to be a leader of Boca. If I could, I would participate in these elections. If the conditions were met, yes. And I am legally empowered to do so. I would love to help Boca from another side, I have been doing it for a long time from the stands, ”he said at the time.

Two months later, in the tie against Lanús by 1-1, some brochures were distributed in the popular with his image next to that of an urn and the legend “Rafa dirigente, why not?”. The image of the poster was later uploaded by the networks of La 12 to Instagram, accompanied by a slogan: “Who would you like to be a leader with and what things would you like to change?”

Rafael Di Zeo, leader of the Boca bar.

Cuggini continued in his radio interview, justifying the candidacy: “It seems good to me that any Boca fan has the need to be. Criticism always appears, but a long time ago I told him that he was an experienced guy who could improve the sector to which he belonged and be recognized,” he asserted, drawing a parallel with another leader who went from paravalanches to the presidency: ” Through the years they all got better and they still call it barrabrava. But I told him that the way to go if he liked politics, it would be good for him to play as a fan. And today he made the decision, he took the path that Raúl Gámez represented in Vélez, who comes from the boards, ended up being president and put the club in a privileged place ”.

Even Jorge Amor Ameal himself, current xeneize president, had opened the door to the chance that Di Zeo could run, in an interview with TyC Sports: “If he shows up and the partners endorse him, why not?” he wondered. in a similar way to the poster that the barra brava distributed, although he later stated: “I am going to clarify something, I know Rafael. It’s not that I don’t know him, because some other leaders say ‘I never saw him’”.

Although they do not yet have an official date, the elections are expected to take place in December, as they did in 2019. All the names that expressed their intention to run still need to be registered, but several names have already expressed their intentions and even some They presented proposals on some of the issues on the Boca fan’s agenda, mainly what should be done with the capacity of the Bombonera.

