Today at 6:30 p.m. RC Celta and Real Madrid would face off at Abanca Balaídos in the match corresponding to matchday 30 of LaLiga. The white club was looking to add the three points to detach itself from its pursuers for the league championship while Celta was looking to continue moving up the standings.
Real Madrid was going to start attacking and in minute four they were going to have the first chance to get ahead on the scoreboard but Alaba’s shot went to the side of the net. In the ninth minute there was going to be another dangerous chance for the white club but Benzema’s header didn’t either
Celta also did the same to get ahead on the scoreboard, their clearest chance coming in the 14th minute, the clearest chance through a rebound that fell on Denis Suárez’s boots and from the edge of the area he put together the shot but Courtois rejected the ball to corner.
Shortly after, in the 18th minute, Nolito took a penalty on Militao, which Karim Benzema was going to shoot. The Frenchman did not get nervous and managed to beat the Vigo team’s goal, thus putting the one to zero on the scoreboard.
Celta was not going to sit idly by and through a direct free kick committed by Lucas Vázquez, Iago Aspas made Courtois have to make an extraordinary stretch to repel that ball and send it to a corner, on the next play he was going to have a chance identical to the previous one, but on the other side, although this time the ball was not repelled by the Belgian goalkeeper but crashed into the barrier.
In the 39th minute Celta, after a lateral cross, managed to score what would have meant the tie in the match but after the intervention of the VAR, the goal was not valid since Aspas was in an offside position by hindering Alaba so that he did not reach the ball that Thiago Galhardo had previously finished off. Thus ended the first part of the match.
After passing through the changing rooms, the second half began with Celta trying to score a goal that would equalize the score. In the 52nd minute after a play in which Iago Aspas would have kicked the ball to Javi Galán and the winger managed to put that ball in so that Nolito managed to beat Courtois, thus putting the ball one on one.
In the 60th minute both technicians began to move chips on the benches, first at Celta Galhardo left and Franco Cervi entered, on the other hand, at Real Madrid a double change was going to be made, giving entry to Carvajal and Rodrygo instead by Lucas Vázquez and Asensio.
In the early stages of the second half, RC Celta was superior to Real Madrid but in the 62nd minute, the referee was going to establish the maximum penalty again. Again Benzema was going to take the penalty but this time it would not be like the first time, this time Matías Dituro managed to reject the French striker’s 11-metre shot.
Just six minutes later, Benzema and Dituro were going to face each other again from 11 metres, but this time Karim Benzema was going to score again, thus putting the two-one on the scoreboard. In the 71st minute Santi Mina was going to enter along with Tapia and Nolito and Fran Beltrán left the pitch, in Madrid Modric left and Fede Valverde entered.
In the last stages of the game, Celta tended to go up eagerly to score the second goal and thus put the score equal. But, despite having chances in the final minutes, he failed to score the goal they were so looking for, thus ending the game, with a two-one advantage over Real Madrid.
