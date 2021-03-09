China officially launched a digital passport on Tuesday that allows verifying the health situation of travelers, an initiative analyzed by the United States and Europe. where the controversy over the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against covid-19 continues, which from July will be manufactured in Italy.

The pandemic, that leaves 2.6 million dead in 117 million infected in the world, it continues to make strong progress in Latin America, which recorded more than 700,000 deaths.

The “health certificate for international travel” launched by Beijing – an application for smartphones that shows and verifies vaccination history and covid tests – could contribute to an opening of borders. For the moment, It is not mandatory and is reserved for the Chinese.

The United States and the Kingdom are considering adopting similar systems. In the European Union (EU), the idea of ​​the “green passport” will be presented by the European Commission on March 17.

The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, promoter of Sputnik V. Photo AP

Meanwhile, Europe seeks to speed up vaccination. But, while the Sputnik V vaccine began to be examined last week by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Russia on Tuesday rejected the words of a person in charge of that organ, that “advised against” to the EU countries to authorize it as an emergency.

“It’s a bit like Russian roulette”said the chairwoman of the EMA board of directors, Christa Wirthumer-Hoche, noting that the data on vaccinated people is insufficient.

“We request a public apology”the state research center Gamaleya and the Russian Sovereign Fund (RDIF) asked on Twitter.

Impatient, several EU countries have already resorted to Sputnik V, like Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Made in Italy

The Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce announced on Tuesday that Sputnik V will be produced in Italy, an unprecedented event in the European Union.

“Ten million doses will be produced between July 1 and January 1, 2022, “Stefano Maggi, press attaché to the president of the Chamber of Commerce, told AFP.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said she hoped that “100 million doses per month” delivered to the EU in the second quarter.

He also warned that other EU countries could block exports of vaccines against covid-19. Italy, which passed the bar of 100,000 deaths due to covid on Monday, has already blocked the delivery of AstraZeneca vaccines to Australia.

Meanwhile, after having applied almost 305 million doses of vaccines worldwide, some countries have begun to relax their restrictions.

A batch of Sputnik vaccines in a hospital in Hungary. Photo EFE

The United Kingdom announced on Tuesday the closure of field hospitals in April raised to face the crisis. The schools reopened this week, the first stage to gradually get out of the third lockdown imposed in January.

Some restrictions were also lifted in Germany, which reopened bookstores, florists and other businesses in some regions.

Israel, at the forefront of vaccination in the world, It was almost back to normal this week.

And in another show of impatience, two prime ministers, that of Hungary and that of the Czech Republic, announced that they will travel to Israel to study the applied vaccination system against Covid-19 and immunizer production plans.

In Latin America, Brazil and Mexico account for two thirds of the deaths. The South American giant, the second most mourning country after the United States, has almost 270,000 deaths and more than 11 million infections.

Peru, that accumulates more than 1.3 million infections of covid-19 and exceeds 47,800 deaths, the immunization of the elderly, military and police began on Monday.

The Peruvian government reported that almost 11,000 minors orphaned by father or mother due to Covid-19 will receive a monthly economic pension equivalent to about $ 55 from the next few weeks.

In finland, on Monday bars and restaurants were closed. In the Netherlands, restrictions were extended until March 31, including a night curfew, which has caused unrest in the country.

And Spain announced that it was extending the restrictions imposed on flights from Brazil, the United Kingdom and South Africa until March 30.

Source. AFP

PB