The match between Villarreal and Espanyol was suspended on Monday by red alert for rains in the province of Castellón when the game had to have started and all fans were inside the stadium. The delay in making the decision to postpone the meeting has caused an avalanche of criticism of the organization.

The game should have closed the 26th day of LaLiga. However, with the spectators already in their seats to see a meeting that should have begun at 9:00 p.m. Ceramics communicated its suspension.

A decision that has pissed out the fans who were in it, since three hours earlier, the Emergency Coordination Center of the Generalitat Valenciana He announced that he had a red alert through a statement.

“It’s shameful. What is the point of suspending it at 21:07 when everyone is in the stadium? If it is suspended before, Once people are displaced, you can’t suspend “, He began by saying a Villarreal fan on social networks.

Also, another follower of the yellow submarine, told the trip he had made to go to the game: “I am fans of Villarreal who lives 300 kilometers. After much effort to save and change shifts at work, I have gone to the stadium in the company of my children, my brother, a neighbor and neighbor My mother -in -law to suspend it at the time, Who compensates me now? “

“What a shame”, “a little more and suspend it when it ends”, “At good times”, They have been some of the criticism by the fans.