The City Council begins a redevelopment project with accessibility improvements, but some residents criticize the elimination of parking and speed reduction.

The Valladolid City Council has launched an ambitious urban transformation project in the La Victoria neighborhood. The initiative, financed with European funds Next Generation EU and with a budget of 413,996 euros, seeks to improve mobility and security in the environment of the CEIP Miguel Delibes and the children’s school ‘The Little Prince’. Among the outstanding actions are the extension of sidewalks, the installation of smart pedestrians steps and The reduction of the width of the lanes To foster calm traffic.

Although the proposal has been presented as an advance in terms of accessibility and sustainability, some neighbors have shown concern about certain measures included in the plan, especially in relation to the reduction of parking spaces and speed limitation.

IMPROVEMENTS IN ACCESSIBILITY AND SECURITY

One of the key points of the reform is the improvement of pedestrian spaces. With the extension of sidewalks and the installation of urban furniture, the City Council intends to favor the transit of pedestrians and people with reduced mobility, in addition to making access to the educational centers in the area. New low consumption LED luminaires will also be installed and Smart pedestrians steps which will detect the presence of pedestrians to reinforce road safety. In addition, the incorporation of green areas and rest spaces is expected, which, according to those responsible for the project, will contribute to improve the quality of the urban environment.

One of the measures that has generated the most debate is the reduction of speed to 20 km/h in certain streets of the neighborhood. Local administration defends that this initiative seeks to strengthen safety in the school environment and reduce risks to pedestrians and cyclists. However, some conductors consider that this limitation is little practical on roads that have so far allowed a fluid circulation without major security problems.

“Security is fundamental, but in streets like these, where there is already respect for pedestrian footsteps and traffic is moderate, such drastic reduction could generate more inconvenience than solutions“Some neighbors think.

Another of the changes that have raised divided opinions is the elimination of 41 parking spaces on the Botanical Garden Paseo. This measure will allow to gain pedestrian space and improve accessibility, but some neighbors fear that it can generate difficulties when finding parking, especially in an area where many residents depend on the car for their daily displacements. “The idea of ​​improving sidewalks and pedestrian spaces is good, but eliminating so many parking spaces can be a problem if there are no clear alternatives,” some affected comment.

A reform with opinions found

A few days after the start of the works, the debate is still open in the victory. While the City Council highlights the improvements in accessibility, sustainable mobility and security, some neighbors show reservations about the impact that these measures will have in their day to day.

The transformation of the neighborhood is underway and, although the municipal intention is clear, the success of the initiative will depend largely on how its effects are perceived once finished. What is certain is that the change has already begun and that Time will say if this commitment to mobility and accessibility manages to convince everyone.