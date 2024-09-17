Everything seems to indicate that the Coach of Atlético Nacional, Efraín Juárez, will experience his first controversy in National Athletic after images of a clandestine party were leaked in which several footballers from his team appeared.

In the last few hours, a video has come to light in which several stars of the Verdolaga team can be seen partying. The players are surrounded by several women and consuming alcohol.

In the images you can see players like forward Dayron Asprilla and goalkeeper Harlen Castillo. The scandal stems from the 1-1 draw against Alianza in the round of 16 of the Colombian Cup.

Although the images were released after the match, it is not entirely clear whether they correspond to a party held after the game in Valledupar or if the video is old.

For now, National Athletic He told the media that “dirty laundry is washed at home” when referring to the incident that was spread on social media and that would be the first stumbling block for Mexican coach Efraín Juárez, who took over the bench after the departure of Pablo Repetto.

“Regarding the video, which is already public knowledge, we want to say that we wash our dirty laundry at home and our only focus is on Thursday’s match. As always, we hope for your support and dissemination of relevant and important information about our team,” the club said.

If it is confirmed that the party took place after the match, it must be checked whether the players had any permission to leave the training camp; Atlético Nacional will then evaluate the facts and, if necessary, apply sanctions.

