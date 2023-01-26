The father of the Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic posed at the Australian Open with fans with pro-Russian symbols, such as a flag of that country with the face of Vladimir Putin, according to a video published in local media.

The scene was allegedly recorded after the quarterfinal match between his son and the Russian Andrey Rublevduring which pro-Moscow symbology was seen in the stands despite the fact that the tournament organizers have prohibited it.

In the video posted on YouTube and picked up by various Australian media, Srdjan Djokovic is seen posing next to a man with a Russian flag with Putin’s face and a black T-shirt with the letter “Z”, which has become a symbol of support for the invasion of Ukraine.

According to local newspapers The Age Y The Sydney Morning Heraldthe tennis player’s father says in Serbian “long live Russia”.

“Players and their teams have been informed and reminded of the event’s policy regarding flags and symbols and to avoid any situation that has the potential to be disruptive,” Tennis Australia said in a statement on Thursday.

The Australian Open last week prohibited this symbology in its facilities after the appearance of Russian flags during a first round match between Ukraine’s Kateryna Baindl and Russia’s Kamilla Rakhimova.

Fan in Djokovic’s match.

‘A shame’

However, on Wednesday night a small group of people “displayed inappropriate flags and symbols and threatened security guards,” Tennis Australia said.

The police questioned four people and evicted them from the place.



Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, said it was “a shame.” “It’s the whole package. Among the Serbian flags there are: a Russian flag, Putin, the Z symbol, the flag of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic. It’s a shame…” he wrote.

“Speechless,” Ukrainian tennis player Lesia Tsurenko, eliminated in the first round of the tournament, posted on her Instagram with a link to a tweet relating to images of Djokovic’s father.

During the match between Djokovic and Rublev, another man photographed by AFP wore a black T-shirt with a white “Z” on it. “This guy will be banned for life, at least from all Australian events, right Australian Open?” Ukrainian tennis player Alex Dolgopolov, who is currently fighting the war, asked on Twitter.

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Players from Russia and Moscow’s ally Belarus compete under a neutral flag in most tennis competitions, including the Australian Open.

This Grand Slam received pressure to prohibit their participation as the Wimbledon tournament did the previous year, but finally allowed them to play.

The semifinals feature two Belarusian players, Victoria Azarenka and Aryna Sabalenka, who could meet in the final, and Russian Karen Khachanov, who will face Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday.

AFP