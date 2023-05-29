the slovenian Cousin Roglic won his first Giro d’Italia, on Sunday at the end of the 21st and final stage, won by the British Mark Cavendish in the streets of Rome. At 33 years old, Roglic thus achieved his fourth title in one of the three great stage rounds of cycling, since he was crowned three times in the Back to Spain (2019, 2020, 2021).

Only the Tour de France resists him, where three years ago he let the victory slip away in the penultimate stage, for the benefit of his compatriot Tadej Pogacar.

What happened in the time trial?

This time he has taken his revenge, since it was in the time trial of the penultimate stage where he won the ‘pink jersey’, which the British man had worn until then Geraint Thomas, who was second overall, 14 seconds behind

The penultimate day of the Giro was also marked by a particularly tough profile: a time trial of 18.6 km, the last seven with the ascent to the Mount Lussari, with an average slope of 12 percent and ramps of more than 20 percent.

When the flat terrain ran out, all the cyclists changed bikes and some changed helmets. They removed the aerodynamic and put on the conventional.

One of them was Thomas, who is accused of being wrong, as Roglic continued with the same helmet.

However, it is more controversial than anything else. The decision depends on the tastes of the runner, how he feels better and if he likes the air to cool him down.

The time was not much either, compared to Roglic, the Welshman gave up 7 more seconds in those changes, but overall he was 14 seconds behind.

The above confirms that in that change he did not lose the Giro.

