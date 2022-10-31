And while official sources in Tunisia circulated information about the Tunisian authorities’ request for a memorandum to their Italian counterpart demanding the return of the “youngest irregular immigrant” to her country to be housed in a child care center and subject to medical and psychological follow-up, sources from associations concerned with children’s affairs in Italy revealed that the Italian authorities She refused to hand over the child.

Several Tunisian and Italian media reports stated that the authorities in Italy decided to keep the girl under the custody of an association concerned with children’s affairs, refusing to respond to Tunisia’s request. And premature.

The Italian judiciary decides the fate of the girl

During her response to the journalists’ questions, Belhaj Moussa said: “We are surprised by the circulation of this premature news. The Italian judiciary did not issue a ruling regarding the fate of the child. There is confusion in the information. The session that took place last week was for the purpose of an interview between the Tunisian delegation and the authorities in Italy, not a judicial session.” “.

And she continued: “What happened last week was just a session to discuss the file and study various possible options to guarantee the rights of the girl, and it brought together the family judge in Italy, the general delegate for childhood, the social attaché, the consulate and the charge d’affaires of the Tunisian embassy in Rome, and also witnessed the presence of the Italian lawyer appointed as guardian of the girl and the lawyer representing the party. Tunisian.

The Minister of Women added: “We will follow up on all developments regarding the fate of the girl. There is a full path that the committee assigned by the government to this issue is working on, consisting of the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Women and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It takes time, but in the end she will return to Tunisia, and the authorities here have no intention of placing her in a child care center upon her arrival.”

The first judicial session on the incident is expected to be held on November 8, in Palermo Court, and will witness the presence of a number of judges and specialists in sociology and psychology before a court ruling is issued in the strange incident that shook social circles in Tunisia for the past two weeks.

The Ministry of Women in Tunisia confirmed a week ago that it had sent a representative for the protection of children on Saturday to secure the return of the girl to her family, but the media said that the Italian judiciary refused to allow her to be returned.

In a previous statement, the Ministry of Women said: “As part of the follow-up to the issue of the arrival of a four-year-old girl on Italian soil in an irregular migration process, the Ministry of Family, Women, Children and the Elderly assigned the General Delegate for Child Protection, to move to the Italian city of Palermo, where he will coordinate with the interests The Tunisian consulate in Palermo, and the Italian authorities, pledged the girl child to the ground and completed the procedures and measures to secure her return to the homeland.

The phenomenon of clandestine immigration of children is growing

For his part, the head of the Tunisian Association for the Defense of the Rights of the Child, Moez Sharif, said that the situation in which a three-year-old girl is living is a situation of neglect and exploitation and not a situation of irregular migration because a child at that very young age cannot decide his fate individually, he said. .

Moez Al-Sharif explained to “Sky News Arabia”: “The entire responsibility is borne by the parents of the girl, who are considered in the case of exposing the son of a minor to the danger of death, especially when we know the danger facing the immigrants, let alone when they are children who are thrown without protection in the immigration boats. The Tunisian authorities have taken the child’s parents to arrest them, which is a very normal procedure, as they did not inform any security or judicial authority that their child had migrated unaccompanied to Italy, and this is a complete neglect and a complete violation of the rights of the child.”

The head of the Tunisian Association for the Defense of the Rights of the Child added: “The girl is currently in Italy and under the responsibility of the authorities there. We have several data about the file. We understand the reluctance of the Italian authorities to hand over the girl, in light of the threats to the family and the fear that the child will bear the repercussions of what is happening. Around it, Tunisia and Italy both signed the International Convention on the Rights of the Child, which states first that the best interest of the child, Tunisia’s mission is critical in this regard, and it must provide all mechanisms for its Italian counterpart to secure the return of the child, which must be accompanied by guarantees of full care for her.

The judicial authorities in Tunisia had issued a decision banning the child’s parents from traveling, in addition to the arrest of the father pending investigation, according to what was confirmed by Farid Ben Jaha, the official spokesman for the courts of the governorates of Monastir and Mahdia (center of the country).

The official spokesman said that the first investigative judge of the Court of First Instance in Monastir decided to ban the child’s parents from traveling to ensure the proper conduct of the investigation, given that they were involved in a case of neglecting the affairs of a minor, in addition to their knowledge of the organizer of the “harga” operation, and they could be used to identify him, he said.

It is worth noting that the number of child clandestine immigrants who went through the migration process without family accompaniments was about 400 during 2022, according to reports revealed by the Tunisian Association for the Defense of Child Rights.

As for the number of Tunisian illegal immigrants towards Europe, it reached about 14,000, who arrived in the countries of Europe by land and sea, of whom about 8,000 crossed to the northern bank of the Mediterranean on sea boats.