😳📺 The MESS in the VAR of Brazil-Colombia: The goal, disallowed for offside, was scored by Davinson Sánchez (23). However, the video referee drew the line on Jhon Córdoba (24)#America Cup pic.twitter.com/Qrx5LMXEcL — MARCA (@marca) July 3, 2024

While the team led by the Argentine Nestor Lorenzo was celebrating, the VAR called the Venezuelan referee Jesus Valenzuela to warn him to review the play. When marking the lines, it was not possible to observe the advanced position of the element of the GalatasaraySeveral minutes passed until the video referee booth declared that there was an offside due to the toe of the Colombian’s boot, and the goal was disallowed.