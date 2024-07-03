This Tuesday, Brazil and Colombia They star in one of the most striking duels of the Copa America 2024 And this is the last day of the Group D. At this very moment, the match is tied 1-1, however, the controversy has already arisen with regard to the refereeing, since a goal was taken away from the coffee growers for alleged offside and a possible penalty was not called either. Vinicius Junior.
At minute 12, The Canarinha went ahead thanks to a goal from Raphinha DiasHowever, the coffee growers quickly responded by finding the goal at 19′ through Davinson Sanchez. James Rodriguez He took the ball from a free kick from three-quarters of the field, then the centre-back appeared to take advantage of the rival defenders and headed the ball into the net.
While the team led by the Argentine Nestor Lorenzo was celebrating, the VAR called the Venezuelan referee Jesus Valenzuela to warn him to review the play. When marking the lines, it was not possible to observe the advanced position of the element of the GalatasaraySeveral minutes passed until the video referee booth declared that there was an offside due to the toe of the Colombian’s boot, and the goal was disallowed.
Thanks to this, The Scratch of Gold kept the lead over Colombiaalthough his joy did not last long, since almost at the end of the first half, Daniel Munoz He was in charge of sentencing the tie so that his team could regain the top spot for now. Group D.
